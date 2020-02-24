Political Analyst Says Bernie Sanders Movement Marks ‘New Era In American Life,’ Knocks Democratic Party Elite

'Many in this establishment are behaving, in my view, as they face the prospect of a Bernie Sanders nomination, like out-of-touch aristocrats in a dying aristocracy,' says Anand Giridharadas.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announced his 2020 presidential run in February 2019. Now, one year later, after suffering a series of major setbacks, Sanders is the undisputed Democratic Party frontrunner. He won the popular vote in Iowa, won the New Hampshire primary, and then coasted to victory in Nevada, dominating the field and leaving his closest competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, some 30 percentage points behind.

The senator’s commanding victory, announced on Saturday, appears to have thrown a wrench into institutions close to the Democratic Party. On Sunday, MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas offered an explanation for what is transpiring, according to Mediaite.

“Something is happening in America right now that actually does not fit our mental models,” Giridharadas told MSNBC anchor Joy Reid, explaining that a popular movement rooted in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has emerged, leaving party elites and television pundits baffled. This movement, he said, “is a wake-up moment for the American power establishment.”

According to Giridharadas, donors, CEOs, billionaires like Michael Bloomberg, and other members of the Democratic establishment do not understand Sanders’ appeal because they are not engaging in introspection or thinking about why so many of their fellow citizens are enthusiastic about the senator’s movement.

“This is a moment for curiosity in America,” Giridharadas added, imploring those in the Democratic Party’s orbit to make an effort to “look within.” He then called out MSNBC for hiring lobbyists for corporations such as Uber and Facebook as political commentators, and blasted the network’s veteran anchor Chris Matthews for comparing Sanders’ victory to Nazi Germany’s invasion of France.

“Why is Chris Matthews on this air talking about the victory of Bernie Sanders, who had kin murdered in the Holcaoust, analogizing it to the Nazi conquest of France?” he asked Reid, concluding that it is time for those in proximity to the elite to try and “understand the dawn of what may be, frankly, a new era in American life.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following Sanders’ convincing Nevada victory, MSNBC scrambled to offer an explanation for what is happening, with Matthews drawing the unseemly comparison. The host’s comments came across intense backlash, and calls for his resignation and firing ensued.

Matthews also suggested that some Democrats may be better off with Donald Trump as president than Sanders, arguing that they would — if Trump wins again — at least have the opportunity to nominate someone “they like.” If Sanders wins the presidency, the anchor warned during a segment with former Hillary Clinton adviser and Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod — his movement will take over the party.