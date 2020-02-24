WWE News: Rob Van Dam Opens Up About The Drug Incident That Got Him Suspended

Rob Van Dam appeared on the latest edition of The Steve Austin Show and discussed a variety of topics with the WWE legend. During the conversation, “The Whole F’n Show” opened up about the time he was suspended from WWE in 2006 for being in possession of marijuana, which just so happened to be around the time he received his biggest push in the company.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, RVD recalled how the suspension was actually a positive experience for him. In fact, he was enjoying it so much that he even asked Paul Heyman to do him a favor.

“I was suspended for 30 days. I had to drop both of the championships. And I don’t know if I was fined on top of that or not. But I was pretty much in my own world. But at the end of the 30-days, I called Paul and I asked him if he would ask Vince if I could have some more time off. And he was like, ‘I’m not going to ask him that – he’ll be offended because [the suspension] is supposed to be a punishment,’ but I was enjoying being home because I was sobering out.”

Even though RVD enjoyed his time off, he did reveal that he regrets the whole situation nowadays. According to the former superstar, he was young and reckless at the time, and if he could change things he would. However, he also believes that he needed life experience to change his outlook, and he’s a much different person these days.

The former superstar also weighed in on the opinion that he wasn’t given the push he deserved during his WWE run. At the time he was one of the most popular and talented superstars on the roster, but he found main event opportunities hard to come by until he beat John Cena at ECW One Night Stand to win the WWE Championship.

However, RVD says that the company saw warning signs, and when they did decide to give him an opportunity, he messed up and proved that management’s concerns were more than warranted.

RVD did return to WWE later on his career for a couple of short runs, but it’s highly unlikely that the former superstar will return to the company. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he hasn’t shut the door on working for WWE again, but his visual impairment issues mean that he probably won’t pass the required medical tests.