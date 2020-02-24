Colombian Model Viviana Castrillon Puts Her Perfect Posterior On Full Display

Colombian lingerie model Viviana Castrillon, who is best known for winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America, posted a new hot snap on her Instagram page which immediately became a hit among her fans.

In the snap, which was posted on Sunday, February 23, the model could be seen rocking a black-and-red, see-through tank top that she paired with a pair of matching, strappy thong. To spice things up, the stunner turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display. That’s not all, but she also showed off a glimpse of her sexy legs and bare shoulders through her racy ensemble.

Staying true to her glamorous persona, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a pink lipstick, nude, shimmery eyeshadow, a thin layer of eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara. The model finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows and by strobing her face with a highlighter.

The model wore her beautiful and long, brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her back, a move that drew viewers’ attention toward her perfect, small waist.

For the picture, Vivi could be seen standing outdoors, holding a white railing. She lifted her chin and closed her eyes to strike a pose. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Fendi Chateau Residences, a luxury condominium located in Surfside, Florida.

In the caption, the model first wished her fans a happy Sunday and then lured them to join her Only Fans account, a paid subscription, where she posts her sexy, uncensored pictures and videos.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 260 comments in which fans and followers could be seen drooling over the sheer display of skin. While many of them used subtly flirtatious words to praise her, others poured their hearts out by interjecting explicit remarks.

“Omg, you are delicious, provocative and spicy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Happy Sunday, my sweet little angel!” another user chimed in.

“Wow! What a sexy back!” a third admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “my woman,” “ravishing,” and “fantastic picture,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

It looks like the stunner is on a booty-picture posting spree these days. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the Latina beauty had shared another racy snap two days ago in which she could be seen flaunting her pert derriere in a barely-there G-string thong.