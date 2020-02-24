Halle Berry Shows Cleavage In A Strappy White Swimsuit

Halle Berry has been sharing her usual stream of artistic photos on Instagram and turned up the heat today with a new snap of her in a white swimsuit. The actress posed on her side and showed off her cleavage in the strappy ensemble.

The one-piece had a plunge neckline that was decorated with multiple straps. There were a couple of symmetrical straps that extended from inches below her collarbone down to the bottom of the neckline. These intersected with a shorter vertical strap that fell below her chest.

The stunner posed on a white surface with gold accents and laid on her side, propping herself up with her left arm. She seemed to gaze directly at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face, although her reflective sunglasses made it hard to tell where she was looking. The reflection in the lenses appeared to be of water, and it was likely that she was lounging by the pool.

Halle wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with some of her wavy locks falling in front of her left forearm.

Most of the photo was completely black, although a beam of light lit up the sensation. She appeared in the bottom portion of the image with half of her body left in the shadows. It looked like there was a leafy plant behind her with its faint outline barely discernible in the shot. The play between light and dark made for a dramatic picture.

Her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new update.

“Love the details on the bathing suit,” gushed a fan.

Many people focused on her caption.

“Relax and enjoy If anyone deserve [sic] a Mini Vacay it’s You!!” declared a second follower.

“Enjoy your vacay looking wonderful great vibes @halleberry,” complimented a third social media user.

“A vacation sounds nice right about now!” exclaimed a supporter.

The beauty didn’t reveal additional details about her whereabouts besides that it’s somewhere with nice sunny weather.

The bombshell sometimes posts revealing photos of her figure, and in addition to the photo from today, she showed off her cleavage on February 7. That time, she wore a top that left her chest on full display, with a neckline that plunged below her belly button. Halle was seemingly enjoying a workout as her hair and body gleamed with sweat. She wore red boxing gloves and posed facing the camera straight-on, her right hand raised into the air.