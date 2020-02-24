Abigail Ratchford Dances In A Plunging Knotted Top & Skintight Leggings

Abigail Ratchford took to her Instagram story to flaunt her assets while she danced around seductively.

In the video, the brunette bombshell wore a tiny, white, knotted crop top with a super low-cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage and buxom bust. Due to the skimpy nature of the shirt, she flaunted her toned, sun-kissed midriff. She paired the top with skintight, olive green leggings that came up past her navel. The pants showcased her curvy derriere.

The “Queen of Curves” mussed up her long, jet-black hair as she glanced at the camera with a sultry look on her face. She ran her fingers through her tresses, making them even more voluminous. Her locks were so long that they reached all the way past her chest.

She moved her hips to the music, leaning back to the song and rocking her shoulders back-and-forth. “UP THE SMOKE” by Stunna 4 Vegas and Offset blasted in the background.

As she danced, she opened her mouth and ran her tongue over her pearly white teeth. At one point, Abigail laughed and smiled. Towards the end of the video, she puckered her pout. She never let her gaze leave the camera.

She showcased almost all of her different angles in the clip, posing from one side to another.

Abigail used the “dream face” Instagram filter in the video, which made her skin smooth.

The 28-year-old model’s dark brows were arched, shaped, and framed her face.

As for her makeup, Abigail wore wore a sparkly, copper-colored shadow on her lids. The hue, which started at the inner corners of her eyes, reached all the way to her brow bone.

Her lashes were thick and curled upwards. Her sea-green eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. She wore a mocha-colored lip liner around her pout, which was filled in with a lighter pink gloss.

She kept her jewelry minimal, choosing to wear nothing but large silver hoops, which dangled from her ears as she danced.

As Inquisitr readers and Abigail Ratchford’s 9 million Instagram followers know, the model loves to share snippets of her life on her Instagram story.

In fact, she frequently takes fans on behind-the-scenes journeys on the app. She once showed fans all the work it took to create a “thirst trap,” including an entire makeup session and multiple selfies.

She most recently gave her followers an inside glimpse at herself sans false eyelashes, which was a rare occasion.