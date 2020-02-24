Marine Veteran-Turned-Model Rianna Conner Carpenter Flaunts Ample Cleavage In New Snap

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who goes by the moniker “the combat barbie” on Instagram, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new skin-baring snap.

In the pic, which was posted on Sunday morning, the model could be seen rocking an olive green sports bra that she teamed with a pair of khaki cargo pants to pull off her military style. As a result, the stunner showed off an ample amount of cleavage through the low-cut neckline of her bra to titillate the viewers. She completed her attire with a pair of brown booties.

Staying true to her signature style, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured a beige foundation, a brownish-mauve shade of lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. The hottie finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows. She styled her tresses in romantic curls and wore them down. Rianna also painted her manicured nails with a white polish.

For the snap, she could be seen sitting atop a military tank while holding a silver, advanced combat helmet in her hands with the American flag printed on it. She raised one of her arms to hold her hair, lifted her chin, gazed into the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Tank America, an adventure theme park located in Melbourne, Florida.

In the caption, the hottie presented her fans with a scenario and asked them about their potential reactions if she showed up at their houses dressed up in that racy outfit while driving a tank on a Friday night.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 15,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans not only responded to the caption but they also praised the hottie for her incredible figure and sense of style.

“Don’t tease me!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! So beautiful! I hope you have a great weekend,” another user chimed in.

“If you show up at my house like that, I will take a ride with you then invite you in,” a third follower responded to the caption.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s enviable physique.

“What a lovely body, you are stunningly gorgeous!”

The picture was also liked by Rianna’s fellow veteran and Playboy model Kindly Myers.