‘Bachelor’ Contestant Kelley Flanagan Will Reportedly Not Be At ‘The Women Tell All’

Kelley Flanagan has reportedly said that she wasn't invited to the 'Women Tell All'.

Kelley Flanagan, the lawyer from Peter Weber’s ongoing season of The Bachelor will reportedly not be attending the Women Tell All at the season’s conclusion. There were rumors that Flanagan had told people she hadn’t been invited to the after show which Reality Television blogger Reality Steve later confirmed, according to Cosmopolitan.

Typically all of the women, except the final two still competing for the Bachelor’s heart, appear at the Women Tell All and share their side of all the drama that occurred throughout the season. The only other women that might be absent were the ones eliminated early on in the journey that didn’t play a major role in the show. Flanagan, however, made it to the final five so it is strange as to why she wouldn’t be asked to return. Natasha Parker will also be notably absent.

“Word broke yesterday that Kelley told people she wasn’t invited to the WTA. This is true. Why? I have no idea. But if you finished 5th & you were popular on the season, & you don’t get invited to WTA, it means they didn’t like her. No other reason. Not sure why Natasha wasn’t,” Reality Steve said in a tweet.

There is expected to be 17 women in total at the Women Tell All. This will include Katrina, Maurissa, Alexa, Kylie, Sarah, Kiarra, DeAndra, Savannah, Alayah, Victoria F, Kelsey, McKenna, Victoria P, Sydney, Lexi, Shiann, and Tammy.

Reality Steve was confused by this apparent snub, pointing out that this seems to be a confirmation that Flanagan won’t be the next Bachelorette, even though some were thinking she would be a good fit. Seeing Flanagan in Bachelor in Paradise also seems unlikely at this point.

Victoria Fuller is listed among the women who will be expected to attend Women Tell All despite the fact that she has not yet eliminated. She is expected to be sent home by Weber in Monday’s episode, thus leaving only Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. It’s safe to say that Fuller will have some explaining to do after the show, considering how she behaved herself in recent episodes.

Earlier this month Fuller had to apologize publicly for an old photograph that showed her modeling a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country,” she said.