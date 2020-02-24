‘One Piece’ Episode 924 Preview Hints At Clash Between Sanji & Page One, Big Mom Pirates Versus Beast Pirates

The upcoming episode of One Piece, “The Capital in an Uproar! Another Assasin Targets Sanji!,” is set to feature an epic battle at the Flower Capital in the Land of Wano involving Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji and one of the strongest Beast Pirates headliners, Page One. It would also show the Beast Pirates trying to prevent Emperor Charlotte Linlin and the Big Mom Pirates from entering the Land of Wano.

“Glaring sharp fangs. Giant feet that crush everything. Page One’s roar echoes. When Sanji hears the hard-working people’s screams, heedless of his own pride and safety, he stands in Page One’s way.”

While working in his soba shop, Sanji was visited by Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law. Sanji ordered Law to immediately state his business or leave so that they could avoid any suspicion. Law told Sanji to hide. Sanji asked Law if it has something to do with the members of the yakuza group that he defeated earlier that day. Sanji said that if they returned to his soba shop, he would just beat them again.

Law said that the yakuza members weren’t the real problem, but the people who were sent by Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague to avenge them. Aside from their incredible power, Law revealed that some of them are aware of their real identity. One Piece Episode 923 introduced the two members of the Flying Six, a group of the strongest headliners of the Beast Pirates. One of them is X Drake, the captain of the Drake Pirates and like Law, he’s also one of the so-called Worst Generations.

However, according to One Piece Episode 924 preview, X Drake won’t be the one that Sanji will be fighting, but his other comrade named Page One. Page One decided to start a commotion at the Flower Capital to set an example for those are planning to go up against the Beast Pirates in the Land of Wano. After seeing innocent people being harmed, Sanji couldn’t help himself but return to the Flower Capital and face the enemy. Compared to his previous fights, Sanji’s upcoming battle against Page One won’t be easy which would force the Straw Hat Pirates cook to use the Germa 66 suit given to him by one of his brothers.

One Piece Episode 924 preview also hinted at the clash between the Beast Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates in the waterfall heading into the entrance of the Land of Wano. Emperor Kaido gave his subordinates a firm order not to let any member of the Big Mom Pirates set foot in their territory. In the upcoming episode of One Piece, the Beast Pirates led by King the Wildfire are set to ambush the Big Mom Pirates.

King, in his dragon form, will be launching a barrage of attack against the Big Mom Pirates, while Linlin and her children defend the Queen Mama Chanter. Though it hasn’t been mentioned in the preview, Emperor Big Mom is set to be separated from her crew and lost her memory.