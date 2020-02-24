Georgia Fowler Gets Sandy In A Tiny Black Bikini

Many of Georgia Fowler’s recent Instagram photos were taken in winter weather, but she switched it up today with several new bikini pics. There were two black-and-white snaps in the series and the sensation was spotted lying on her back in a tiny black swimsuit.

In the first picture, the stunner was photographed striking a dynamic pose with her hands placed above her head. Her arms were covered in sand, with grains of sand dotting her hair and cheeks. She seemingly arched her back slightly to accentuate her slim figure and closed her eyes, pursing her lips in a seductive manner.

The image was cropped from her waist up and gave fans a close look at her bikini top and accessories. The top hugged the sides of her chest and had thin straps that crisscrossed below her neck. She added glam to her ensemble with a necklace with a pearl charm and short dangling earrings. Her makeup application was hard to discern because she was photographed in monochrome, but her lips popped thanks to her use of lipstick.

The second photo was taken from further away and showed Georgia posing on a slight incline with her left leg crossed on top of the other. She raised her hands above her head and tilted her head to her left. The model gave a hint of a smile with her eyes closed yet again. Moreover, she wore her hair slicked back behind her shoulders and her short locks peeked through from behind her neck.

The snap also revealed that her bikini bottoms had thin, long side ties that rested high on her hips. Her flat abs and lean legs were hard to miss as she soaked up the rays.

The sand beside her looked mostly untouched, save for several circular indentations.

Georgia’s followers took to the comments section with their rave reviews of the new share.

“We are not worthy!” joked a fan.

“Stunning love the black & white,” declared a second admirer.

“Breathtaking,” gushed a social media user.

“Great shots,” observed a supporter.

And although the stunner appeared to enjoy snowy weather lately, she has been sharing lots of other swimsuit pics in the past month. In particular, she shared photos of herself rocking a tight, white one-piece swimsuit on February 2. She posed in a dramatic desert landscape with red sand and short trees, her light ensemble popping against the backdrop. In addition to the swimsuit, she also wore a tan jacket and shiny black boots that reached her upper calves.