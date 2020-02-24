WWE Rumors: Major ‘WrestleMania 36’ Matches Being Changed

Even the biggest matches on the card aren't yet set in stone.

With less than two months to go until WrestleMania 36, WWE still doesn’t have a lot of the card in place or all of the matches set. Two matches have been officially confirmed and a number of others are rumored, but until they’re officially announced, nothing is set in stone. Now, a good bit of the speculation flying around is proving to be wrong and there is talk that some “sure thing” matches are about to change.

Only two matches are official for WrestleMania 36 and those have both come about due to the Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre has chosen to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship while Charlotte Flair will take on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Later this week, the WWE superstars will be flying to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown which could say a lot going forward. One of the biggest matches on the card is Bray Wyatt defending the Universal Title against Goldberg in a match of pitting “The Fiend” against a legend.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been rumored that Wyatt will win that match and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Now, things are starting to change which means it would not be totally out of the question for Goldberg to win the title this week.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., two scheduled matches are reportedly being changed. One of those is Wyatt vs. Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and if that is indeed the case, it could lead to Goldberg simply taking the place of “The Fiend.”

There is another match possibly being changed and it would be the return bout for John Cena. On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, Cena is scheduled to make his return to WWE and set up a program that was supposed to be with Elias, but that also looks to be out the window.

A lot will be told by what happens on Thursday in Saudi Arabia as a win by Goldberg at Super ShowDown could foreshadow what’s coming to Tampa. There has been no rumored word on what matches could replace the two earlier reported bouts.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer states that “five or six” matches for WrestleMania 36 have been changed recently, and almost all of them from SmackDown. Once Super ShowDown is over, a lot more will be known and lead into Elimination Chamber which will really help in putting together the card for the big event in Tampa.