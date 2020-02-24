Bella Thorne Flaunts Blue Highlights In Colorful New Photo

Bella Thorne recently switched up her hair color, adding streaks of bright blue to her auburn locks. The actress showed off her look on Instagram on Sunday, February 23.

In the first image of the Instagram set, Bella took a selfie in the mirror. Her hair cascaded down her shoulders, reaching her bust. Interspersed with her dark locks were stripes of aqua blue, including two pieces that framed her face. The ends of her tresses appeared completely azure.

Previously, Bella rocked a reddish-brown color with teal underneath. That turquoise hue seems to be gone now, instead replaced solely with the bright blue shade.

The Chick Fight star matched her hair with an equally-as-colorful outfit, wearing a kelly green halter crop top that showed a peek at her midriff. She completed the look with orange pants. She paired the ensemble with sparkly nails.

The second image was a more close-up version of the first picture. In this shot, Bella casually tossed one lock over her shoulder. Fans caught a better glimpse at how vivid and vibrant her new color was.

The image also gave a better look at the “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer’s makeup. She wore sky-blue eyeshadow that matched her tresses. Her brows were groomed and shaped. She appeared to wear a light dusting of blush on her cheeks. Her plump pout looked rosy red.

She wore minimal jewelry, opting for a gold cross necklace, a silver ring on her finger, and two red bracelets.

Her black heart tattoo was hidden by her hair in the first photo, but peeked out on her shoulder in the second picture.

In the caption of the slideshow, Bella wondered out loud if she should delete the images.

Bella’s devoted fans flocked to the comments section of the Instagram slideshow, pleading with her not to erase them. They also complimented her multi-colored outfit and shared their love for the star in general.

“I don’t understand how u can pull this fit off but u can,” one follower wrote.

“IF I COULD CREATE PLANETS I WOULD NAME ONE AFTER YOU,” wrote a fan in all-caps, adding two heart-eye emoji.

“It all comes together w this beautiful vibe,” another complimented.

“Never ur beautiful,” said a user, not wanting her to delete the images.

Bella Thorne is a fan of sharing pictures of herself on her Instagram account, whether they’re of her hair or creative ensembles. Most recently, she showed off her low-cut, pink mini-dress.