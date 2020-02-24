Fitness Trainer Anna Kaiser Makes An Appearance On Kelly Ripa’s Instagram Page — In The Nude

Kelly Ripa shocked her Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared a very racy image of a fit, blond-haired woman hiding her face and posing nude.

The Instagram pictures did not show the morning television host, but instead was an ode to friend and personal trainer Anna Kaiser on her birthday. In the first picture of the series that Kelly shared, Anna stood with her knees bent and legs wide apart, bending forward at the waist so her long blonde hair kept her nude body strategically covered and in compliance with the site’s strict rules against overt nudity. The picture obscured Anna’s face, making it hard to tell for those scrolling through Instagram if Kelly had shared a nude image of herself.

The cover image for series seemed to fool a lot of Kelly’s fans, who thought that the nude body and long blonde hair belonged to her.

“Is it you in the first pic,” one fan wrote, adding an emoji with its mouth opened wide.

The rest of the pictures more clearly showed Kaiser, and to avoid the confusion she also tagged the fitness trainer. In the caption, Kelly wished her pal — who she referred to as a “tiny package with big ballzzzz” — a happy birthday.

Anna had shared a similar birthday message for Kelly for the television host’s birthday back in October, but kept it much cleaner. Anna posted an Instagram picture of the two together wearing some relatively conservative dresses and celebrated her pal in the caption.

“Everyday, you inspire me to be smarter, stronger, healthier, and to always, always laugh,” Kaiser wrote. “Your wit punctuates my days and your work as an activist opened my eyes and heart to help change the world. Here’s to another year full of love, laughs, and memories.”

The two also have quite the social media relationship. As The Inquisitr reported, singer Shakira recently shared a video showing Kelly and Anna dancing together to her song “Whenever, Wherever” and called the pair the “sexiest girls alive.”

Anna has gained quite a bit of fame through her friendship with Ripa and the amazing results that the television host has seen through their work together. Kaiser has frequently been featured in women’s health and fitness magazines, sharing some of the secrets to keeping the 49-year-old looking so fit and youthful. She also has a number of other famous clients, including Shakira and Sarah Jessica Parker.