WWE News: Superstar Challenges Tyson Fury, Teases Possible Title Match

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder this weekend to win the WBC Heavyweight Title, but the boxer could add some WWE gold to his collection as well. After the fight, Braun Strowman took to Twitter to congratulate Fury, then offered him a shot at his Intercontinental Championship, suggesting that another match between the pair could be on the cards.

Fury defeated Strowman at last year’s Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. The bout marked the boxer’s pro wrestling debut, but he hasn’t closed the door on returning to the company down the line, and has even stated that he wants a WrestleMania 36 match against Brock Lesnar.

The boxer hasn’t answered Strowman’s challenge yet, but perhaps “The Monster Among Men” issued it to build hype for the company’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H also attended the fight, so perhaps some discussions with Fury took place at the event.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Vince McMahon has reportedly been interested in giving Fury a WrestleMania match for months. However, apparently his appearance hinged on him beating Wilder, as the chairman didn’t want to pay to bring him in on the back of a high profile loss.

Of course, now that Fury emerged from the bout with a win, he can now focus on a WrestleMania match if he’s still interested. WWE will likely be open to the idea since the pay-per-view is known for bringing in celebrities, and Fury’s last match showed that he’s more than capable of performing wrestling maneuvers and taking bumps in the ring.

The boxer is a long-term wrestling fan and WWE management appear to be fans of his in-ring work. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Triple H has been very complimentary of his wrestling skills and believes he has what it takes to be a sports entertainer.

“We had a moment in time where we could get something done with him, we made the offer, he was thrilled to do it and it worked out perfectly for us. And you know, he’ll say it, I’ll say it, he’s custom made for this. Sports entertainment, he is the entertainment, that goes with the sport.”

It remains to be seen if Fury will return to the squared circle as soon as WrestleMania 36. However, if he does accept Strowman’s challenge, it will bring some long-overdue spotlight to the Intercontinental Championship, which has lost some of its prestige in recent years.