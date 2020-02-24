American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Looks Effortlessly Beautiful And Hot In New Snap From Her 2020 Calendar

American Playboy model Tiffany Toth exactly knows how to drive her fans wild with her hot pictures that she posts on Instagram every week. Following her pic-posting ritual, she recently took to her page and shared yet another amazing picture to wow her admirers.

In the snap, which was shared on Sunday, February 23, Tiffany could be seen rocking a barely-there bejeweled top that could hardly contain her enviable assets. As a result, she provided her fans with a generous view of her perky breasts. However, Tiffany censored her nipples because full-on nudity is prohibited on Instagram.

To ramp up the glamour and to complement her ostentatious outfit, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher and wore a nude-pink lipstick that she teamed with a slick of gloss.

As for her eye makeup, Tiffany opted for a bold look by using gray and silver metallic eyeshadows. She looked positively feline with thin winged eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows and by strobing her entire face with a highlighter. The model also applied some shimmer all over her arms and breasts.

The stunner styled her brunette tresses in a pouf and elaborate curls to pull off a very retro look while allowing her locks to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

To strike a pose, the model lifted her chin, seductively parted her lips and looked away from the camera. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, she informed her fans that this particular picture was a favorite from her 2020 calendar photoshoot, adding that she doesn’t know why she forgot to share it earlier. The model also gave a shout out to her hairstylist, Michelle V and also tagged her photographer, Isaiah Mays, for credits.

Within three hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 4,800 likes and above 140 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her incredible looks as well as her enviable figure and sense of style.

“Awesome shot! You killed it!” one of her fans wrote on the pic.

“Introducing the magnificent Cleopatra,” another user chimed in.

“Your eyes look amazing!” a third admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “beautiful,” “smoking hot,” and “this is epic,” to express their admiration for Tiffany.

Apart from her fans, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Jill Cisternino and Natasha Yi.