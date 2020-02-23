WWE News: Superstar Reveals He Wanted To Leave Company Last Year

Tyler Breeze is currently enjoying a new lease of life on NXT, but the superstar has revealed that he almost left the company last year. As quoted by WrestleTalk, “Prince Pretty” recently shared all in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he opened up about telling WWE he’d be happy to leave if they had no storylines for him.

“I kinda had a conversation like, ‘If you don’t need me I’m good to go. I don’t need to be here.’ It kinda got turned into, ‘Okay, we don’t really wanna see you go so let’s make this work. I mean, that’s when I made the transition down to NXT and it kinda started to reinvigorate me a little bit. I went to a couple of schools around Orlando to kinda try and get the juices flowing again because I was getting really disheartened.”

Breeze also said he was “bitter” due to the lack of opportunities he was receiving on the main roster. However, after the conversation that convinced him to stick around, he started to remember why he enjoyed wrestling. The superstar is a fan favorite among the NXT crowd as he was an important part of the show during his first run on the black and gold brand.

As noted by Ringside News, Breeze also recalled having a conversation with Shawn Spears, in which the pair discussed wrestling schools. When Breeze was down about not being featured on WWE television, he almost hung up his boots to dedicate his time to training new wrestlers. There were even reports of backstage heat on the star at one point.

Since returning to NXT, Breeze has reformed his main roster tag team, Breezango, on the black and gold brand until Fandango got injured. While Breeze isn’t the biggest star on the show, however, he has received more television time than he did as a member of the Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live brands.

Breeze’s difficulties appear to be a thing of the past, and it’s clear that the company sees some value in him. Hopefully, this current NXT run will lead to him gaining some momentum that enables him to become a mainstay on any future roster he’s a member of moving forward.

At 32-years-old, Breeze is still at a good age for a wrestler. Should he choose to keep competing, he could have longevity in WWE as he’s an entertaining personality who’s also more than capable of delivering top quality matches, as both a singles and tag team competitor.