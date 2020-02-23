Mexican Model Yuliett Torres Lifts Her Top, Shows Off Incredible Assets And Abs On Instagram

Mexican model Yuliett Torres exactly knows how to stop her legions of admirers in their tracks with her sexy pictures and this is exactly what she did on Sunday afternoon by posting yet another hot snap.

In the pic, the brunette bombshell could be seen rocking a gray crop top that she teamed with daisy dukes and a pair of black booties to pull off a very sporty look. To spice things up, she naughtily lifted her shirt to show off major underboob as well her sculpted abs and taut stomach. Her shorts also enabled her to flaunt her sexy legs and thighs.

Yuliett opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude-pink lipstick, gray eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup by strobing her entire face with a highlighter for a fresh and illuminating look. She also painted her nails with red polish to exude sexiness.

The Latina beauty wore her long and silky tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and ample bosom.

To pose for the snap, she could be seen leaning against a wall while looking away from the camera and flashing her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

She wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, the hottie stated that abs are made in the kitchen but they are strengthened in the gym, implying the importance of a good diet combined with the right exercises to achieve the results.

Within four hours of going live, the picture racked about 50,000 likes and more than 520 comments which prove that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing platform, so it should be no surprise that most of her sexy pictures go viral. Per usual, fans and followers fell in love with the sheer display of skin and showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

“You look so beautiful and pure. Amazing picture,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Remove more clothes please, I wanna see,” another user expressed his desire.

“My babe! You look so cute, divine and beautiful,” a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s incredible figure.

“Perfect abdomen, perfect breasts, and perfect legs!” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “my babe,” and “love you so much,” to express their admiration for Yuliett.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Jackie Janzer and Viviane Lomelin.