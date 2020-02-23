WWE News: Former Tag Team Champion Calls Vince McMahon A ‘Lazy A**hole’

On the latest episode of Prime Time with Sean Mooney, former WWE Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed his experience with Vince McMahon. As quoted by Wrestling Inc, the superstar recalled an incident where the WWE chairman told him and his partner Lance Cade that they weren’t receiving television time because he hated their appearance, which made Murdoch start hating the wrestling business.

According to the former WWE superstar, McMahon thought his skin was too white and pasty. The day after, however, he went and got a tan and got put onto television the following week. However, Murdoch was unhappy that he wasn’t told that sooner as he had to approach the boss for answers.

“It really bothered me like, wow, all that hard work and one lazy a**hole putting a hold on it. You know, because that’s, to me, that’s all it was, laziness. You’re paying me, you’re putting me on your TV. You’re telling me you ain’t got enough time and energy to give me a two-minute phone call and tell me to change something so it works better for you? And it really started leading me down my path of maybe this business isn’t made for me. Maybe I was born in the wrong time frame. Maybe I’m the round peg in the square hole.”

Murdoch, who now wrestles for the National Wrestling Alliance, enjoyed a successful, albeit brief, heel run as one-half of the team with Cade in the mid-2000s. However, the superstar was let go quietly in 2008 after being saddled with a singing gimmick. As noted by PW Mania, he almost returned to the company in 2011, but the deal fell through due to budget cuts.

Since leaving WWE, he’s mostly competed on the independent circuit, and he even retired for a short time back in 2018. These days, though, he appears to be having fun wrestling again, and NWA’s approach to the business has been key to that.

While discussing what prompted him to return to the squared circle during the interview, he said that’s because NWA isn’t hampered by backstage politics. The company pushes the talents who are catching on with the fans, regardless of who they are and if the owner is a fan of their appearance.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Murdoch was also on the receiving end of the controversial comment which got Jim Cornette fired from his NWA commentary gig towards the end of last year.