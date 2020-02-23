Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Curves In A Sky Blue Bathing Suit During Hawaii Trip

Hannah revealed that she's missing Hawaii now that she's back home in California.

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer rocked a bright bathing suit with a daring design for her latest alluring social media upload.

Hannah’s fans go wild whenever she flaunts her voluptuous figure in skimpy bikinis, but her newest ad Bang Energy drink ad proves that she doesn’t have to wear a tiny two-piece to tantalize her admirers. The cerulean one-piece swimsuit that she was shown sporting in the video showed off almost as much skin as a bikini, thanks to its daring design.

The halter-style bathing suit created a large V over the front of Hannah’s body. The garment had a wide, plunging neckline that almost reached her belly button. Hannah’s ample cleavage wasn’t just on full display in the center of her swimsuit; there was no coverage on the sides, so she was flashing a generous amount of sideboob when the camera shot her from the side.

Hannah’s swimsuit was a thong design that put her peachy posterior on full display. The material on the back extended up to the bottom of her rib cage, leaving most of her toned back completely bare. On the sides, the lower half of he bathing suit stretched out into two long, thick ties. The strips of stretchy fabric were tied in a bow in the front of the swimsuit, right above Hannah’s belly button. The belted design perfectly showcased the model’s hourglass shape.

Hanhah’s beach blond hair was parted to the side and styled with a slight natural wave. The naturally stunning model sported her signature understated beauty look, which included a matte pink lip, shimmery white eye shadow, and a light application of mascara. She also had a hint of rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her long fingernails were painted hot pink.

Hannah was shown striking a variety of sexy poses on a gorgeous beach as dark waves crashed in the background. She was also filmed playing with her hair, spinning around in the sand, and slowly walking toward the camera as she gazed into its lens in a sensual manner. In one shot, fans were treated to a rear view of her seaside stroll.

Hannah’s video was seemingly filmed during her Hawaiian getaway.

Just yesterday, Hannah revealed that she was happy to be back home in California. As reported by The Inquisitr, she celebrated her return by sharing a bikini photo that was snapped on a beach in Malibu with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. However, in the caption of her Bang Energy video, she confessed that she already misses Hawaii.

“Nothing Beats you in Hawaii. Hannah + Aloha = Paradise,” read one fan’s response to her post.

“I bet Hawaii misses you!” another fan remarked.

“Hawaii will always be with you,” a third admirer assured her.