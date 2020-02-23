Stassie Karanikolaou Holds A Cocktail While Rocking A Sexy Garment Emphasizing Her Ample Booty: ‘I’m Hungover’

While grasping onto a cocktail, Stassie Karanikolaou showed up on an Instagram update while admitting in the caption that she was hungover. She peered into a camera’s lens in a provocative way as she rocked an insanely sexy black ensemble that appeared to be a matching, two-piece garment.

The top of the outfit sported a string halterneck while the top appeared to dip down low on her chest. The bottom half of the skintight number included a thin strip of fabric across her bare middle while the skirt was worn low on her hips, emphasizing her bodacious booty. For a bit of bling, the 22-year-old model wore a gold watch.

Stassie’s very long blond hair was worn straight and parted in the middle. Most of her luxurious tresses hung down behind her back until nearly hitting her derriere, allowing her classicly beautiful face to be seen in its entirety. She rocked plenty of makeup, including professional applications of darkened and groomed eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner sporting a cat-eye effect, a bit of peach blush, some contouring, undereye concealer, and a nude-colored lipstick.

The social media influencer stood to one side in front of what appeared to be a gold curtain embellished with dark red-and-pink flocking. She seemed to be offering a flirty look as she slightly opened her mouth.

Stassie’s 6.8 million Instagram followers were immediately keen on her most recent update. Within less than half an hour of going live, the post earned more than 126,000 likes and over 520 comments.

Some people used emoji — including panting tongues, red hearts, stars, heart-eye cat faces, and moons — while other people used words to say how they were feeling.

“Hi same here,” stated one follower, who added a blond woman shrugging emoji while admitting she was hungover, too.

“Okay, but like werq,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Sure don’t look like it,” said a third fan.

“Hungover but still looking amazing,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Stassie doesn’t always rock sexy evening wear for her outings in Los Angeles. At the beginning of this month, Kylie Jenner’s best friend celebrated the second birthday of the reality star’s daughter by cuddling Stormi Webster while they sat together in a comfy chair. As she bonded with her buddy’s baby, she rocked a casual outfit including a black tank top featuring her ample decolletage and what appeared to be a pair of white jeans, according to The Inquisitr.

“Watching you grow is a blessing. I love you stormalooo,” she captioned the sweet Instagram upload, a throwback photo from when Kylie’s toddler was just a newborn.