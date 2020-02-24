Amanda Bynes’ Mother Reportedly Feels She ‘Isn’t In Any Capacity’ To Be Making Decisions About Treatment

Amanda Bynes recently revealed that she has some issues with her conservatorship and plans on going to court next week to argue her case. Now, a source is speaking out to Us Weekly and revealing that Amanda’s mom Lynn, who is her conservator, believes her daughter needs to “remain in a controlled environment.”

The source explained that Lynn doesn’t have “any issue” with the fact that Amanda has requested to have a hearing regarding her conservatorship. However, just because she doesn’t mind that her daughter wants a hearing, that doesn’t mean she thinks Amanda should be without the conservatorship.

The source continued, “Lynn feels Amanda isn’t in any capacity to make any decisions about her care or treatment. Lynn will request that Amanda remain in a controlled environment.”

The former Nickelodeon star has been under the conservatoriship since 2014 after she was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold. In late 2018, the conservatorship was extended for two years.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amanda, who has recently started speaking out more on her Instagram page, posted a video about her conservatorship. In the video, she expressed her issues with her monthly treatment in which she is reportedly charged $5,200 a month. Rather, she asked why she shouldn’t be able to see a therapist that accepts her insurance and would be $5,000 less a month than what she is currently paying.

The video has over 500,000 views as of Sunday night. On Instagram, Amanda has 338,000 followers.

The video from Amanda comes nearly a week after she announced that she was engaged. Showing off her left ring finger adorned with a diamond ring on Instagram, gushing that she was engaged to the “love of her life.”

Initially, the identity of Amanda’s new man was unclear, but she later took to her social networking account to share a video in which she introduced her followers to Paul. The former She’s the Man star called her fiance “drop dead gorgeous” and said she was “so lucky.” She also opened up about her sobriety and claimed that she has been sober for over a year.

Although Amanda seems happy with Paul, her family isn’t exactly ecstatic about the relationship. Reportedly, Amanda’s family are “not approving” Amanda to marry. Not only that, they reportedly have not even met her fiance and feel that he may be a rebound for the actress.

The 33-year-old former All That actress graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising last year.