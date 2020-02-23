‘Playboy’ Model Katrin Freud Stuns In Gray Lingerie

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 23, and wowed her one million fans with a hot lingerie snap.

In the pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, the model could be seen rocking a set of light-gray bra that she paired with matching panties to show off her incredible figure, particularly her toned thighs, taut stomach, and pert derriere. That’s not all, but she also flaunted a glimpse of her nipples through her bra to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige-colored foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, and a slick of rose-pink lipstick that accentuated Katrin’s luscious lips. She opted for a nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

In terms of accessories, she opted for two dainty pendants, an assortment of rings and multiple bracelets.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Grosvenor House, which is a luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

To the delight of her fans, the hottie posted three pics from the same photoshoot. In the first picture, she could be seen standing in a balcony. She rested her elbow on the railings, held a strand of hair in her hands, and gazed into the camera.

In the second snap, Katrin pulled her bra down, stood straight, and parted her lips. In the third and final photo, she turned her back toward the camera to expose her pert derriere.

In the caption, the model asked her fans which picture do they like the best. She also informed her fans that her lingerie set was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, which also sponsored her post.

Within nine hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure and incredible looks.

“Wow, this is perfect. Your body is so hot,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“It’s so hard to choose the best picture. You’re perfect,” another user chimed in.

“This is sexy as f*ck babe. Love you,” a third follower remarked.

“YOUUUU ARE A STAR,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “amazing,” “slay girl,” and “such a babe,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular followers, some other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Pandora Blue, Jackie Janzer, and Anna Ponsa Lopez.