‘Riverdale’ To Undergo A Cast Shake-Up As Skeet Ulrich & Marisol Nichols Both Announce Their Departures

Riverdale will be losing two series regulars at the end of its current season. Both Marisol Nichols and Skeet Ulrich are poised to exit when the fourth season comes to an end, reports TVLine.

Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones, the father to Cole Sprouse’s Jughead, first became a series regular back in the drama’s second season. This season, his character has become something of a father figure to K.J. Apa’s character, Archie Andrews, in the wake of his father, Fred Andrew’s death. Late actor Luke Perry previously starred as Fred until his unfortunate passing last year.

About his exit, Ulrich said in a statement given to TVLine that he was looking forward to diversifying his creative choices and hoped to pursue new projects and opportunities. He’ll next appear in the Quibi series #FreeRayShawn and alongside Tom Hanks in the film Bios.

The actor stated, “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind.”

As for Nichols, her character, Hermione Lodge, is the mother to Camila Mendes’ Veronica Lodge. The outlet quoted her exit statement where she said she had a fantastic time working on the show and thanked the fans for their continued support.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future,” said Nichols.

It’s not yet clear how either character will be written off the show, but the series showrunner Robert A confirmed their exits to TVLine and ensured fans that the door would remain open for them to return, meaning it is unlikely that they’ll be killed off.

“Part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in ‘Riverdale.'”

Many fans have expressed their devastation over the double departure. Dozens of them took to social media to express their dismay and voice their desire for a “Parentdale” spin-off that would focus primarily on the adult characters of the series.

Other people have begun predicting what could have caused these departures. Several people think that the fifth season (which has already been officially ordered by The CW) will start with a time jump, especially as the main teenage characters are set to graduate from high school soon.