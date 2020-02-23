Olivia Jade Is Reportedly ‘Very Upset’ She’s Been Made To Stay Quiet Regarding Cheating Scandal

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade wants to share her side of the story.

Lori Loughlin’s 20-year-old daughter Olivia Jade wants to tell her side of the story regarding her family’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. Legally, she is not allowed to speak out about it or give any information as to the legal battle that her parent’s are currently fighting, which reportedly really bothers her, according to Elle.

Inside sources close to Olivia claim that she is “very upset” that she’s been made to stay quiet and hasn’t been able to defend herself against the allegations against her. Because she’s been silenced, she has struggled to get back to the normalcy of life as she wants to do, the source explained.

“Olivia is in a strange place right now, she’s mentally ready to put herself out there, but she also knows that all of her past issues will be front and center again very soon. She’s trying to put on a brave face and go out and get back to her more normal routine, but she’s very upset that she can’t explain her side of the story without it impacting the case.”

As long as the case is ongoing, Olivia will not be able to speak out about it out of danger of potentially further incriminating her parents or herself. Prior to the scandal, she had built a nice career for herself as a YouTuber, posting videos about makeup and fashion. She even had parternships with big name beauty brands, all of which dropped her following the news of the scandal.

“She feels like she spent time away from being in the limelight for a long time and now she’s ready to get back out there,” a second source said.

In December, Olivia attempted to bring back her YouTube career. She posted a two minute video in which she explained that she wouldn’t be able to talk about the case, but that she did want to return to the platform and begin making videos again.

Her return to YouTube didn’t go as she had planned. Although she did film and post a makeup video, it wasn’t received very well. Social media stormed the comment section requesting the truth which she is not able to provide. It’s now been two months since she posted a video and it appears her return has been postponed for now.

As The Inquistr previously reported, Loughlin has been accused of paying $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California.