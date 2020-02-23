Russian Bombshell Lily Ermak Shows Off Perfect Figure In New Instagram Pic

Russian model Lily Ermak recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her legions of followers with another hot picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a blue, printed swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline adorned with black lace.

The risqué ensemble allowed the hottie to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but Lily also put her sexy legs and thighs on full display.

Following her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation, a red lipstick, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. Finally, she painted her manicured nails with a white polish.

She wore her blond tresses down, allowing strands of hair to fall over her shoulders and arms while she covered her forehead with bangs.

Lily kept it very simple by ditching jewelry, however, she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses that she could be seen holding in her hands during the photo shoot.

To strike a pose for the snap, the stunner squatted on a sandy beach, tilted her head, sported a pout and looked straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Golden Beach in Australia.

She chose to write a caption in Russian, and according to a Google translation, she stated that she has recently read about the phenomenon of “past life regression,” which is a technique that uses hypnosis to recover what practitioners believe are memories of past lives or incarnations.

She then added that although she does not personally believe in that, it was interesting to read about it. She also asked her fans if any one of them has experienced that and whether it’s true or not.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the pic amassed more than 10,000 likes and above a hundred comments in which fans responded to the caption and also praised the model for her beautiful looks and sexy figure.

“Oh wow baby, you look absolutely fantastic!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Stunning look. You are so beautiful [heart emoji],” another user wrote.

“Lily, you’re one smoking hot lady. I love you!” a third admirer chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower responded to the caption and shared his experience.

“I have tried [past life regression] and it is actually true. It’s a very exciting experience,” they wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some other models and influencers. These included Nina Serebrova and Nata Mify.