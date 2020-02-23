Lindsey Pelas Dances Around In Pink Yoga Pants & A White Crop Top

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story to flaunt her toned physique and ample curves, revealing as much in the three videos she shared on the social media app on Saturday, February 22.

In the first video, the “genetically gifted” model placed her phone on the floor, and put her back to the camera. She stood up straight with her legs apart, shaking her hips from side-to-side. At one point, Lindsey playfully looked over her shoulder and laughed, lifting her shirt up.

She wore bubblegum pink leggings with knee-high sports socks. The skintight leggings showcased her derriere. She paired the yoga pants with a skimpy white crop top, which featured two large cutouts in the back and flaunted her sculpted midriff. She sported white sneakers.

“Trying to see if I have abs or an a$$s. I definitely have a frontal wedgie,” she joked in the caption of the video, blasting the song “Cameltoe” by Fannypack.

The second clip also featured Lindsey shaking her booty to the track, her platinum blond ponytail swinging in time to the music. This time, when she turned around, she tugged at the waistband of her pants, making several different faces and showing off her toned figure with the sultry pose. At the end of the video, she bent down and blew a kiss to the camera.

Lindsey showed off part of her workout routine in the third piece of footage. Still wearing the same gym clothes, the blond bombshell bent over and lifted weights in multiple reps. She kept the weights parallel to her legs, turning them sideways and parallel to her knees every time she bent down.

“I mostly just wanna keep playing this song,” she wrote over the workout clip, still listening to “Cameltoe.”

She used the retroCAM Instagram filter in all three videos. Though she appeared to show off her natural beauty sans makeup, Lindsey’s fresh-faced glow seemed to radiate off of her.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Lindsey often showcases her workout routine on her Instagram story. Just recently, she posted several videos in which she wore camouflage leggings to work out, utilizing multiple different machines and mats at the gym. Prior to that set of clips, she hit the gym in an orange sports bra and matching yoga pants, focusing on her core and legs during that routine.

Earlier this month, the Louisiana-born model revealed that she’s been eating healthy, opting to go for more organic foods and cook from home rather than order out.