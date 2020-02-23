Tana Mongeau Opens Up About Relationship With David Dobrik

Tana Mongeau says she is inspired by David Dobrik.

Tana Mongeau and David Dobrik may run in different friend circles but they are still great friends. Mongeau, a famous YouTuber and influencer herself, recently opened up about her friendship with Dobrik. She talked about how much she appreciates having him as a friend, as well as how much he inspires her, according to Life & Style.

Dobrik is only 23-years-old but has already amassed a major following and the status of a multi-millionaire. He has made a living off of his fast paced and chaotic four minute and twenty second vlogs that at times feature 21-year-old Mongeau. Together, the pair have shared some pretty crazy times.

“Our friendship is really great. David inspires me so much,” she said.

Mongeau recalled one particular instance from the past year in which she was in the car with Dobrik when he was pulled over by a police officer. Rather than giving him a ticket, the officer asked Dobrik for an selfie, much to everyone’s shock.

“He pulled him over for a selfie and I’m sitting there in shock. This is why I hang out with David — because his life is so much crazier than mine could ever be,” Mongeau said.

Despite previous rumors, Mongeau and Dobrik are not romantically involved right now. Nevertheless, she’s not necessarily against it.

“‘Sparked dating rumors’ is the funniest sentence ever. But hearing it with my name and David Dobrik just has this beautiful ring to it … I can’t lie,” she said with a laugh.

Dobrik is currently single but even at his young age has already been married and divorced. Last year, Dobrik got defensive when his friend Jason Nash made a joke about how nobody would ever want to marry him, as The Inquisitr previously reported. As a result, Nash decided to propose to Nash’s 75-year-old mother, who agreed to be a part of the joke that would later be featured in one of his vlogs. The pair were married in Las Vegas and later honeymooned in Hawaii before returning home to inform Nash of what they had done. Luckily, he took it pretty well.

After the bit was over, Dobrik began the divorce process which was finalized in November of 2019. He and Nash’s mother remain on good terms.

“After a long few months, I officially signed the divorce papers to my wife, Lorraine. Jason your mother was a real treat,” he joked in an Instagram post.