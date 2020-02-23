Fans Think Heather Rae Young Is Engaged To Tarek El Moussa After Spotting A Ring On Her Finger

Heather shared a photo of herself and Tarek during a visit to her parents' house.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa headed to the mountains to spend a little time with Heather’s parents over the weekend, and a photo snapped during their stay has sparked speculation that the couple is engaged.

On Saturday, Heather, 32, took to Instagram to share the snapshot with her 518,000 Instagram followers. The Selling Sunset star was sitting in the lap of Tarek, 38. Both she and the Flip or Flop star were dressed in warm, dark clothing. Tarek was rocking a black leather bomber jacket with cloth sleeves, a pair of green camouflage pants, a black baseball cap, and black boots.

Heather, meanwhile, was sporting a tight black crop top, a pair of black leggings with brown side panels, an over-sized leather coat with thick fleece lining, and a pair of black athletic shoes.

Tarek was sitting on the side of a low brick wall, and Heather was perched on his right thigh with both of her legs between his spread legs. She had her arm around Tarek with her manicured left hand resting on his shoulder, and some of the blond beauty’s eagle-eyed Instagram followers noticed that she was sporting a sparkly accessory on her left ring finger.

“Did I miss something??? Is there a ring on that finger?!?!?!” read one response to her post.

“Is that a ring on THE finger,” another fan wrote.

In the caption of her post, Heather revealed that her photo with Tarek was taken in her hometown of Running Springs, California. She wrote that the couple spent some time there with her parents this weekend, and she enjoyed getting to show Tarek around the small town where she grew up. A few of her followers suggested that the ring on her finger and the visit to her parents were possibly linked.

“Maybe he’ll ask your parents for permission to marry you,” wrote one commenter.

“Good weekend to get engaged maybe? Just saying,” another fan remarked.

Heather responded to a few comments from her fans, but she did not address the engagement speculation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heather did respond to a fan’s engagement comment last week. The former Playboy playmate spent Valentine’s Day in Hawaii with Tarek, where he surprised her with a number of extravagant romantic gestures, including renting out an entire nature park for the pair to enjoy alone. Heather shared a photo taken during the trip on her Instagram page, and one of her followers responded to it by begging her to get engaged to Tarek while they were in Hawaii. Heather’s response included a crossed fingers emoji.

Heather and Tarek were first spotted together last July, and they officially announced that they were a couple one month later. According to Fox News, Tarek revealed that they were living together last month, saying that they have been sharing a space “for a while now.”