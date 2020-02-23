Strong Majority Of Americans Believe Donald Trump Will Be Re-Elected In November, Poll Shows

A strong majority of Americans believe that Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020, a new poll shows.

The CBS News-YouGov released on Sunday showed that 65 percent of voters believe that Trump will either “definitely” or “probably” win in 2020, while the remaining 35 percent said he will “definitely not” or “probably not” win. The confidence is strongest among Trump’s own party, with more than 90 percent of Republicans saying that Trump will win again. Just one-third of Democrats believe Trump will win, the poll shows.

While Democrats are still in the midst of deciding who will take on Trump, the poll found that it may not matter too much who the president is facing.

“Although only 42 percent of Democratic voters in the poll have decided who they will vote for, six in 10 of all voters say their vote won’t be affected by who the Democratic nominee is or what Trump does in the next year,” the report noted.

“The theoretical matchup races between Trump and the top six candidates are close, with no more than 3 percentage points between the Democratic candidate and the president.”

The poll reflected the current state of the Democratic primary, with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders out in front. Sanders, who notched his strongest victory yet in the Nevada caucus on Saturday, had the support of 27 percent of Democratic voters in the poll. A total of 46 percent of Democratic voters said they believed Sanders could beat Trump, just behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who had 49 percent.

There are signs that it may be an uphill battle for a Democratic candidate to defeat Trump, Sanders specifically. As The Inquisitr reported, respected election pundit Larry Sabato predicted that Sanders would have a very difficult path to 270 Electoral College votes in the upcoming election, with trouble in the most critical swing states.

“A Dem defeat in November won’t be nearly as bad as in 1972,” Sabato wrote on Twitter. “Intense permanent opposition to Trump will keep most Blue states Blue, though probably nowhere near 270 Electoral Votes.”

Other polls have shown that Trump remains competitive in the formerly blue states he flipped to red in 2016 — Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Democratic candidates have run close to Trump in hypothetical polls of these key states in recent polling, but have stayed largely within the margins of error. Trump would likely need to hold onto these states to win, while Democrats would have to flip at least two of them back into the blue column.