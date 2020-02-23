Devon Windsor Soaks Up The Rays In A Little Black Bikini & Eats An Ice Pop

Devon Windsor has been showing off her toned bod in a variety of swimsuits lately, and continued to do just that in her newest share. There were two snaps in the series and she was spotted in a black bikini and held a red ice pop.

In the first photo, the blond beauty sat on a sandy incline and propped herself up with her arms. The model closed her eyes in the shot and parted her lips slightly, her toned abs on full display. She raised her right hand into the air and held the popsicle.

The bikini she wore flattered her figure. The top was a front-tie bandeau style and her bottoms had a high leg cut and thick side straps. These had a sharp v-waistline that was decorated with another tie accent in the front that added to the flirty vibes.

Devon wore her hair down and accessorized with a black scarf with a gold chain drawing on it. Some of her locks were brushed in front of her left shoulder and glowed in the light.

The shot was taken on a sunny day and she soaked up the rays next to stunning blue waters. The area where she lay and the water were separated by large rocks.

A second photo showed Devon wearing the same ensemble, except she leaned on a thin palm tree. She placed her hand on the back of her head and held the icy treat in her left hand. Her accessories were easier to see in this picture, and included a short silver necklace, a ring, and multiple bracelets on her right wrist. One of them was a chunky white beaded piece while the rest were thinner chain bracelets.

The stunner’s followers took to the comments section with their various messages.

“JUST SENDING LOVE,” gushed an admirer.

“I need your life,” joked a second fan.

“Where are you?” wondered a curious social media user.

“The Freezie Pop is the OG girl’s best friend #icetomeetchya,” declared a fourth fan.

The sensation has been sharing lots of eye-catching swimsuit pics lately, and she posted another one six days ago, that time in a plunge red one-piece. She reclined on an outdoor chair and posed with her arms raised into the air. She gazed directly ahead of her with a pout on her face and showed off her slim physique. The swimsuit had thick straps with a small collar and was cinched at the waist with a silver-buckled belt.