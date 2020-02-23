Blond Bombshell Laci Kay Somers Pulls Down Jeans And Flaunts Derriere In Skimpy Thong

Instagram sensation Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update that showcased her hourglass physique. Though Laci didn’t include a geotag on the post, the pictures were snapped outside. A tall stone wall with plants climbing up it was visible behind her, and the sunlight gave her an extra glow as she posed in nature.

Laci rocked a long-sleeve crop top that clung to her curves. The top was a soft shade of blue that looked stunning with her icy blond locks, which tumbled down her back in soft curls, reaching all the way to her booty. She paired the crop top with some tight jeans, although the jeans weren’t all the way on her body. She had them undone and rolled down her legs, allowing her fans to get a full glimpse of her ample derriere in just a super skimpy thong. The thing consisted of little more than three thin strips of fabric that stretched over her curves and highlighted her hourglass physique.

Laci’s makeup was flawless, with a cat eye liner giving her a seductive vibe, contour that accentuated her sculpted cheeks, and a soft pink shade on her plump pout. She parted her lips and gazed off into the distance. In the second shot, Laci posed in virtually the same way, with her body angled just a bit more. She glanced over her shoulder and served up a seductive look.

The second snap also gave Laci’s fans a bit of a better peek at her assets, as a hint of underboob was visible in the crop top. Fans could also see how she made the somewhat loose top cling to her curves, as it was knotted in the back.

Laci’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 54,400 likes within just 55 minutes. Many of her fans took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the sexy look as well, and the post received 1,577 comments in the same short time span.

“Are you even real???” one fan questioned, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Hello gorgeous!!!!” another follower added.

One follower was particularly captivated by one feature, and said “lips look good baby.”

“That right there is pure perfection, I love buns hun!” another added.

Laci frequently thrills her Instagram followers with smoking hot snaps that showcase her ample derriere. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci shared a picture in which she rocked a scandalous black thong bikini that left little to the imagination.