Donald Trump’s Fundraiser Guests Upset After Being Served Food Out Of A Bathroom

Donald Trump hosted a swanky fundraiser in Beverly Hills – with some people paying six figures for the privilege to attend. But some attendees got more than they bargained for when they discovered that some of the food was being served out of the bathroom.

As TMZ reports, the Trump campaign held a fundraiser at The Montage, a pricey luxury in Los Angeles that charges thousands of dollars for a room, where donors could dine with the president. As images from the event reveal, it wasn’t just leftovers being stored between the toilet and the bathtub at the event after making rounds through the dining room. A food warmer was also placed in the toilet to hold food before it was served.

“You see some appetizer trays that appear to have already been passed around, so the leftovers could have simply been stored in the bathroom,” TMZ reveals. “But check out the food warmer. You see the light on, which means the oven is on, and you see trays of untouched empanadas and other hors d’oeuvres. We have repeatedly called the hotel for days, trying to find out if this was the staging area. So far, no response.”

Guests told the outlet that they were upset with the “disgusting” move, which some people joked may have been an intentional jab at the president by servers who didn’t support him or his policies.

The situation is all the more shocking given that the president is famously a self-described “germaphobe.” Newsweek compiled years of numerous interviews and reports showing Trump’s apparent anti-germ tendencies, which the news outlet describes as evidence of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

“He’s very wealthy and yet he’s a prisoner of obsessive-compulsive disorder,” noted Howard Stern in 1993.

Trump told Stern that he preferred to drink through a straw to avoid contamination, and he washes his hands compulsively, noting that he had made it through a few interviews without washing his hands.

“I like it. I like cleanliness. Cleanliness is a nice thing. Not only hands, body, everything,” he said.

He added that people often hold on to a urinal and then ask to shake his hand, or something similar, which seems unsanitary to him.

While the campaign hasn’t responded to TMZ’s inquiries to confirm or deny the situation, if the food was being staged in the bathroom, it could be a violation of health codes, and certainly isn’t the most sanitary way to serve food.