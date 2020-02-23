Fitness Bombshell Kayla Itsines Flaunts Toned Tummy & Muscular Arms For The Last Day Of The ‘SWEAT Challenge’

On Sunday, Kayla Itsines showed off her chiseled body on popular social media site Instagram. The fitness trainer was excited to announce the last day of the SWEAT Challenge, which is a six-week workout challenge created by fitness training site SWEAT.

In the photo, the Australian fitness guru sits outside on a lime-green wall, with a clear, blue sky and palm trees framing the background. She wears a baby-blue sports bra with thick shoulder straps that leaves plenty of chiseled abdomen on display. The top was paired with her typical black, ultra-short gym shorts that leave little of her long, sculpted legs covered up. A pair of white sneakers and an Apple watch completed the outfit. Kayla wore her long, straight brown tresses up in a high ponytail that flowed down her back as she posed with her head turned towards the side, her gaze focused on a distant point.

In the snap, the Instagram sensation flexes one bicep while flashing a huge smile, showing off her ripped muscles. As she braces her weight on the wall with her other arm, viewers can see the outline of her muscles against the bright sun.

In the caption of the fitness trainer’s latest post, she tells her followers that have participated in the SWEAT Challenge that she is proud of them.

Kayla goes on to tell them that just because it’s over, doesn’t mean they have to wait for the next challenge in order to continue their training. She encourages them to keep going and not give up on their fitness and health goals. The fitness trainer mentions that if they’re looking for a workout to do, they can try out her BBG (Bikini Body Guides) programs. Kayla outlines the programs that subscribers should do next based on which one they have just completed.

Many of the fitness buff’s 12.2 million followers subscribe to her workout programs and talk about them in the comments section of her posts. They typically ask questions related to their own fitness journey while sharing their gratitude with Kayla for helping them achieve their goals and serving as their inspiration.

“Not had the best week 6 as I was crazy busy BUT I’m super happy with myself I’m very excited to keep going! Thank you for always keeping everyone motivated!!!!,” one Instagram user commented on Kayla’s latest post.

“You read my mind Kayla! I was just wondering what to choose next. Thank you for always being a step ahead of everyone,” another follower commented.