British Fitness Model Natacha Oceane Shows Off Her Fantastic Physique In Tight Workout Gear

Natacha Oceane is past her big move and back to her comfort zone — sharing sexy selfies on Instagram.
The British fitness model took to the social media site to show off her incredible physique in some form-fitting workout gear, tight pink shorts and a white sports bra. Oceane flashed a smile in the Instagram picture and explained to fans that it had been a very stressful stretch as she moved to a new part of London.
Oceane wrote that she was proud of herself for setting a new personal record — crying exactly zero times in her home move. Natacha told fans that while she is working on a new startup venture and finishes her home move, she would be taking a step back from workouts and removing herself from any mental obligation to keep a certain structure to her training.
It’s not clear what business venture the fitness model may be working on. Natacha has gained a large following in the fitness world and sells a number of fitness products and specialized workout plans on her personal website. She has moved into a number of other health and wellness areas as well, selling everything from fitness gear to her own recipe books promoting clean eating.
The recent move to a new home seems to have put a crimp on the fitness trainer’s social media habits. Natacha has been less active on Instagram throughout the moving process but did give some fans glimpses of the changes in her life, including another happy selfie she shared earlier in the month. In the caption, Natacha gave an idea at just how crazy her life is at the moment.
“Currently spending every waking minute researching while pretending to have my life together as we move home and religiously studying the different ways to curl my hair in the four minutes of down time in between and I can report it’s going kinda well,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Super proud of myself for setting a new personal best and crying a total of zero times with this home move ????????♀ We’re in a part of London that is totally new to both of us but the levels of new year new me are pretty record breaking across every part of life at the moment ???? ⠀ ⠀⠀ As we build our new startup (unrelated to anything I do on socials ☺) and finish the home move, I’m stepping back from my workouts a little, going with the flow and not thinking much about ‘needing’ to hit any kind of structure in my training so I can listen to what all the constant go go go ????♀???? is doing to my body ???? ⠀ ⠀⠀ On the plus side, sleep quality is currently a 10/10 since I now pass out 30 seconds after laying on the bed and wake up with ASMR playing through my headphones ???? ⠀ ⠀⠀ @gymshark
As the recent selfie showed, Natacha isn’t taking too much time away from her workouts. The British fitness model showed off her washboard abs in the picture and well-toned arms in the snap, drawing some praise from her followers.
“omg this fit,” one fan wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.
“gorgeous as always,” another added.
View this post on Instagram
HIIT me up buttercupppp ???? A big burn in just 20 minutes so you can enjoy more life ♥️???? ⠀ ⠀⠀ Today’s sweat session had 7 moves each performed for 30s on, 30s rest x3 (so not a circuit) ????♀️ The home move and work have been crazy this week so efficient workouts have been the goal! ⠀ ⠀⠀ Swipe, save and sweat! ???????? ⠀ ⠀⠀ ???? Squat to toe tap: the toe tap helps makes sure that we’re keeping the squat explosive because we’re after that high kind of intensity ☺️ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ♥️ Lunge to knee drive w/ rotation: knee driving all the way through for a full range of motion, keeping the core extra engaged with the rotation! ⠀ ⠀⠀ ???? Opposite knee + toe touches: there’s a whole lotta stabilisation going on while we rest the legs for a moment ???? ⠀ ⠀⠀ ♥️ Front to reverse burpees: if you’re new to front burpees, drop out the reverse burpee portion while you learn the movement ⠀ ⠀⠀ ???? Alternating side bounds: the arms are super important here and often get underestimated! ???? ⠀ ⠀⠀ ♥️ Touch down to knee drive: really commit to the knee drive and your ???? will feel it tomorrow ⠀ ⠀⠀ ???? Roll to jump: just keep watching for an easier variation I used while learning these! Your hands can help get through the sticky point if you push off the ground ???? ⠀ ⠀⠀ I went for 3 rounds per exercise, but go for the right amount for you. As long as you’re getting high quality rest (breathing deep + slowly) and then pushing with intensity, you’ll be perfect ⠀ ⠀⠀ For 45 unique HIIT workouts designed to get your heart rate uppp ☝️ all in mobile app-form with exercise videos, descriptions + more all under 25 minutes, my HIIT. guide is available in the link in my Instagram bio! ????♥️
Oceane did share another workout video earlier this month, showing off a series of videos with a total of seven moves for a brief but high-intensity workout.