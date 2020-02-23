Judge Judy Vows To Fight Bernie Sanders’ Revolution ‘To The Death’

Iconic television star Judge Judy, real name is Judy Sheindlin, who is supporting Michael Bloomberg for president, recently spoke out against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and his revolution.

Per The New York Post, Sheindlin revealed her feelings while speaking to Fox 25 during a Bloomberg campaign stop in Oklahoma City.

“I was born in Brooklyn, so I have Brooklyn street smarts,” she said before taking aim at Sanders and his “Not Me, Us” movement.

“America doesn’t need a revolution. … It’s the most perfect country in the world and those people that are trying to change it and revolutionize it, don’t have a chance, because I’ll fight them to the death.”

After Sheindlin’s comment, Bloomberg chimed in.

“Don’t get on the wrong side of the judge,” he said. “That’s the message.”

Speaking in Oklahoma City, Fox News reports that Sheindlin spoke about the polarized nature of America and why she believes Bloomberg is the person to defeat Donald Trump and take the reigns of the country.

“America’s in trouble. Everybody’s angry, polarized, and it will continue to be polarized unless you have a president who has no agenda other than to do the right thing for the people that he represents,” she said before speaking on Bloomberg’s character.

According to Sheindlin, Bloomberg is a “doer” that understands the potential for individuals provided with a “sold education” in their early years to succeed when equipped with the “tools to make it.” She also referred to herself and Bloomberg as “products of an American dream.”

Fox 25's Mckenna Eubank interviews Mike Bloomberg and supporter Judge Judy Sheindlin as they come to Oklahoma City for Bloomberg's presidential campaign on Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/zYwBXx0nRw — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) February 9, 2020

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sheindlin raked in $147 million last year, which Forbes noted puts her as the highest-paid television host in 2018. According to Forbes, Sheindlin’s success stems from her business decisions, notably her decision to sell the rights to the episodes of her show, Judge Judy, to CBS, which netted her $100 million.

As for Bloomberg, his net worth is an estimated 63.7 billion USD. Using his vast wealth, he has funneled a massive amount of funding ⁠— approximately $418 million ⁠— into television advertising in Super Tuesday states. Thus far, he has spent $100 million more on such ads than all of his primary competitors combined.

According to RealClearPolitics, Bloomberg is currently in third place with an average percentage of support of 15.3. His support is a decline from his recent high of 16.1 percent, which dipped following his widely lambasted debate performance last week that saw him attacked from all sides.