Sarah Hyland Shares Photos Of Ariel Winter Wearing Sheer Black Dress That Reveals Her Underwear

Sarah and Ariel were sporting similar looks, but Ariel's was more revealing.

Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter wore the color of mourning as they bid farewell to Modern Family. However, their matching black ensembles were party looks, not funeral wear.

On Sunday, Sarah, 29, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and Ariel, 22, rocking their coordinated looks. Ariel’s outfit consisted of a totally sheer black mini dress constructed out of a fine mesh fabric. The garment had off-the-shoulder sleeves and accents on the bodice that resembled the boning of a corset. The bottom hem of the barely-there dress hit Ariel high on her thigh, and the garment clung to her curves.

Ariel’s undergarments were visible underneath her see-through dress. She was rocking a black balconette bra that put her ample cleavage on full display. Her bottoms were a pair of black high-waisted underwear with high-cut leg openings. On her feet, she wore a pair of stiletto ankle-strap sandals, also in black.

Sarah’s mesh dress was also sheer, but it was less revealing. The form-fitting garment was constructed out of a much larger amount of ruched tulle fabric, and it hit Sarah at the knee. It also featured thin spaghetti straps.

The actress’ undergarments were still visible, but they weren’t quite as noticeable as Ariel’s. Sarah appeared to be rocking a nude strapless bra and a pair of black boy briefs. Her footwear was a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

In Sarah’s first photo, she and Ariel were pictured looking at each other as they posed in front of black backdrop. In her second and third snapshots, the two actresses’ TV sibling, Nolan Gould, 21, was sandwiched between them. The group was sharing a warm hug in Sarah’s fourth photo. Actor Chris Geere, who plays Professor Arvin Fennerman on Modern Family, also made an appearance in the set of eight photos. His character also got a mention in Sarah’s caption.

The pictures were seemingly taking at the Modern Family wrap party. As Sarah noted, she and Ariel played sisters for over a decade on the show, and her farewell to their beloved ABC series included a sweet sentiment saying that the two women will “always be Dunphys.”

The response to Sarah’s photos was a mixture of sadness about her series ending and comments about how incredible she and Ariel looked.

“You both look hawt. holy sh*t mama!!!!!” wrote actor Justin Mikita, who is married to Sarah and Ariel’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“The hottest siblings on TV,” another admirer wrote.

“Both of you are such gorgeous women and such an inspiration!!!” gushed a third commenter.

“I’m getting all teary eyed and emotional right now haha. I’m seriously going to miss this show and this cast,” a fourth fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the final day of filming on the set of Modern Family took place on Friday. Many of the show’s cast members marked the bittersweet occasion by sharing emotional messages on social media.