Fitness Model Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Stunning Physique & Killer Dance Moves In New Instagram Video

Cuban-American model Yaslen Clemente showed off those sultry dance moves in an Instagram video uploaded Sunday, February 23. In the new addition to her feed, the Latina model wore a skimpy bikini set that flaunted her amazing assets and all of her curves.

The sizzling new video was an immediate hit with her 1.5 million followers. The post saw the 22-year-old model flaunting her insane physique outdoors, in the pool area of either a condominium or a hotel. The blond beauty looked nothing short of stunning in the white two-piece set from an unknown brand that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The look included a minuscule top that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets.

As Yaslen danced, cleavage spilled put from the minuscule garment from nearly every angle. Her toned midsection and flat abs were also on display. The matching thong bottoms also provided for an equally NSFW display. It featured high leg cuts that hugged her trim waist along her curvy hips. Her peachy derriere was heavily exposed in the short clip.

The model accessorized her look with a thin-chain gold choker necklace, as well as a tiny belly button ring. She wore her highlighted blond hair down and styled straight that cascaded down her shoulders, and sported a minimal makeup look that included darkened brows and a thick mascara that made her striking features pop.

In the caption, Yaslen wrote something in Spanish, then revealed that the background music played in the video is a song called “Bachata” by Prince Royce. She did not tag an exact location of where the video was taken.

It was not long before followers of the Instagram model began showering her latest sexy look with love. The newest addition to the Miami native’s social media page has already earned over 38,000 views, 13,700 likes, and more than 270 comments in just an hour since going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. A lot of admirers flocked to the comments section as well to show some love with compliments for her beauty and her jaw-dropping display.

“Where did you get the bikiniiii me likeeee,” fellow Miami model Angie Varona asked in the comments section of the post.

Yaslen then responded and revealed that her sexy swimwear is from the online retail site, Zaful.

“Wow, best video ever! Obsessed with you,” another admirer gushed.

“I love to see you dancing,” another fellow influencer Nina Serebrova wrote.

“You’re a masterpiece! Omg, so stunning,” a third social media user added.