Blond Bombshell Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy New Snaps On Instagram

Social media star Bethany Lily April stunned her fans by posting a series of two jaw-dropping photos on Sunday. The British bombshell took to Instagram to share the racy snaps with her 1.9 million followers.

The model was photographed outside in nature as she was wearing a casual but incredibly revealing outfit. The look consisted of a white spaghetti-strap tank top and denim short-shorts with a fringe hem. The tank top, which was cropped, did not leave much to the imagination as its hem came just below Bethany’s chest for a look that put her toned and flat core on full display. The low-hanging top also highlighted the internet sensation’s voluptuous figure as it showcased an ample amount of cleavage. The model’s denim shorts were faded light-blue in color and featured a floral design pattern on the inner waistband and pockets — adding a dash of color to the look.

In the snaps, Bethany directed her body towards the camera but rotated her head to the right to look away — an uncommon move for the model who usually stares the camera down. Bethany was also lightly tugging at the hem of her shorts, which she left unzipped for a look that further exuded provocativeness.

The model’s long and highlighted blond hair was styled straight and glimmered in shades of gold as it caught the sun’s natural light. Bethany sported no accessories with the casual yet saucy outfit, but did rock a full face of makeup that mainly utilized heavy bronze shades — a good choice to complement the model’s multi-toned hair and complexion.

Both photos in the series appeared to be identical, however, users could see more of the model’s fit figure in the second shot as it was zoomed out.

The scenic background, which the model revealed was located in Malibu, California, was also more visible in the second shot. It appeared that Bethany was on a hiking trail in the mountains as she was surrounded by large rocks. A body of water could also be seen behind the model.

In the post’s caption, the model provided her multitude of fans with a teenage anecdote that detailed her love for exploration. She then asked her followers where the one place they’d like to go was.

Bethany received instant approval for the snaps from tens of thousands of fans, garnering as much as 32,000 likes within the first two hours of going live. The fans took to the comments section to vocalize their thoughts.

“Adorable doll,” one user commented.

“You are perfect,” a second user wrote.

“You look lovely. Anyway, I’ve always wanted to see Europe,” another fan wrote in response to the model’s question.

“Wow you look beautiful,” a fourth admirer added.

This is hardly the first time the model has put her flawless figure on display. Just on February 18, Bethany shared a sizzling snap of herself in an outfit that was similar to Sunday’s. The look consisted of a white matching bra-and-panty set which the model wore under jeans that she also left unzipped, per The Inquisitr.