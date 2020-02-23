Russia Views Bernie Sanders As ‘Soft Pro-Putinist’ Over Anti-Sanctions Vote, Ex-Adviser To Vladimir Putin Says

Inside the Russian government, Bernie Sanders is viewed favorably, though Donald Trump remains Russia's favorite candidate, a new report says.

Inside the Russian political establishment, current Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders is seen as “a soft pro-Putinist,” according to a former adviser to that country’s president, Vladimir Putin, quoted in a new report by Russia expert Julia Davis appearing in GQ Magazine.

The Russian support is largely due to Sanders’ 2012 vote against a crucial sanctions law known as the Magnitsky Act — a law despised inside the Kremlin, according to Davis’s findings.

Earlier this week, a Washington Post report revealed that Russia has already begun intervening in the 2020 United States election process, this time boosting the candidacy of Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

Sanders acknowledged that he had received an intelligence briefing approximately one month ago, informing him that Russia was attempting to boost his campaign. But Sanders said nothing publicly until the Post story appeared on Friday.

Russia’s interference in support of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign has been confirmed by multiple investigations, including by special counsel Robert Mueller. But though Sanders may appear to lie on the opposite end of the spectrum from Trump in terms of his political agenda, Russian insiders and experts quoted by Davis say that Putin also has reasons for interfering in the U.S. election on the self-described socialist senator’s behalf as well.

Donald Trump remains Russia’s favorite candidate, according to a new investigative report. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, then Trump wins the White House,” Igor Yurgen, a onetime adviser to former President Dmitry Medvedev, told Davis. “America won’t vote for such a leftie candidate.”

Former Putin adviser Gleb Pavlovsky saw another reason for his ex-boss to back Sanders, as well, calling the Nevada caucus winner a “a soft pro-Putinist” — at least, he said, that is Sanders’ reputation inside Russian political circles.

In 2012, the independent Sanders voted with 43 Republicans in the Senate — but only three Democrats — to oppose the Magnitsky Act. Pavlovsky cited that vote for the generally favorable view of Sanders held by the Kremlin.

Named after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who mysteriously died in a Russian prison after exposing a massive, Kremlin-linked $230 million tax fraud operation, the Act levies strict economic sanctions not against Russia as a country, but against individual Russian officials and oligarchs found to have taken part in, or enabled human rights abuses, according to a Washington Post report.

Because the Magnitsky Act freezes bank accounts held by those individuals, and restricts their travel the United States, among other sanctions, Putin has made a top priority of overturning the law.

Sanders has never publicly explained his vote against the Magnitsky Act.

But the primary reason Russia appears to support Sanders, according to experts quoted in Davis’s report, remains that in the Russian view, he makes a Trump victory more likely.

“Our favorite is Trump,” Yurgens said in the GQ article. “The mainstream and the media support him and will do anything that helps Trump win, including supporting Sanders.”