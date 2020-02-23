AEW News: Former WWE Superstar Confirms That He Attended Latest ‘Dynamite’ Taping

According to Bodyslam.net, former WWE superstar Austin Aries was at the latest All Elite Wrestling Dynamite taping, but he wasn’t there to try and get a job with the company. According to Aries, he was at the arena on a different kind of business, as he recently accepted a new job that involves collaborating with athletes.

Diamond Dallas Page was also present at the event, and Aries revealed that he had a meeting with the WWE Hall of Famer in regards to his new venture as well.

“I work for BioX. I did have meetings about partnerships and collaborations with both DDP and DDPY Brand as well as AEW.”

While Aries didn’t reveal the details of the meeting, he did make it clear that he wasn’t there to wrestle. The former WWE superstar has dropped hints about wanting to join the company in the past, but for now he remains a free agent.

Bioxcellerator is a stem cell therapy clinic where Aries accepted a role last week, which he discussed in an Instagram post. The former WWE superstar’s new role will see him reaching out to athletes, entertainers and influencers in an effort to help them understand the benefits of stem cell therapy, as he has firsthand experience having used it in the past.

The Bodyslam.net report also states that Aries doesn’t have the best reputation among his peers, with some parties even referring to him as a “compulsive liar” who is “always working.” He has a reputation for being someone who is difficult to work with, though it’s unclear what the perception of him is like among AEW officials.

However, he does have access to pro wrestling promotions and athletes having competed all around the world, which should serve him well in his new job. Furthermore, since he has been through stem cell therapy, he is the ideal candidate to advocate for it.

Plenty of pro wrestlers have vouched for stem cell treatment in the past, and while it remains to be seen if AEW are interested in collaborating with the company Aries works for, some of its roster members might be keen to learn more about the the therapy.

Aries left WWE in 2018 because he was unhappy over how he was being used by the company. Since then he’s worked for Impact Wrestling and toured the independent circuit, but it remains to be seen how active he’ll be in the squared circle now that he has a new job.