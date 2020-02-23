Mike Pence’s Chief Of Staff Says ‘There’s Not Intelligence’ That Russians Are Helping Donald Trump

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently told lawmakers that Russian agents are aiming to meddle in the 2020 election with the goal of electing Donald Trump. The report was contradicted by newly appointed national security adviser Robert O’Brien, who said he hasn’t seen intelligence suggesting such an attempt, and now Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, is saying the same.

As reported by Breitbart, Short made the comment during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

“I think there’s not intelligence that said the Russians are trying to help Donald Trump win the election,” he said.

Short acknowledged that the Trump administration is aware that foreign governments are working to “interfere in elections and sow chaos,” but did not believe there was any favor of Trump.

“When this administration has sanctioned Russia more than any administration since Ronald Reagan, and it seems that the Democrats are going to nominate someone in Bernie Sanders who honeymooned in the Soviet Union and still seems to prefer Marxism over capitalism, it’s hard to see why they’d be choosing Donald Trump over Bernie Sanders.”

Speaking to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, O’Brien noted that the new intelligence was leaked and said he had not seen any analysis of the report. Regardless, O’Brien claimed the information he has seen leaked in United States media doesn’t make sense, given the discrepancy between U.S. and Russia’s foreign policy goals.

“If there’s someone from the intel community that has something different, I’d be happy to take a look at it. I just haven’t seen it,” he said.

SHORT: It's concerning that Schiff's committee continues to leak WALLACE: So you're saying reports that Congress was briefed about Russia helping Trump are inaccurate? S: That was classified. I'm not going to comment (Short is as shameless as they come) pic.twitter.com/XTCGlGHu59 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2020

Conservative commentator and Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently spoke on the reports of Russian election meddling that implicated Trump and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Carlson, the stories stem from the ruling class’s attempt to sabotage the pair.

Carlson claimed that it’s not Russia or China attempting to undermine American democracy but the ruling class that he blames for what he perceives as many of the country’s current failings, such as the reliance on China and purported decline in the quality of higher education.

Since the 2016 election, intelligence officials have continued to warn that Russia and other countries will make more attempts to meddle in U.S. politics. Recently, a leak from the intelligence community revealed that Sanders’ campaign was notified that Russia might be attempting to help his campaign in the 2020 election. The news was curiously timed the day before the Nevada caucuses, which Sanders went on to win.