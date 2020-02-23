Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Tiny Daisy Dukes And A Cropped Tee

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel‘s brand, Tropic of C, shared another sizzling snap of the South African stunner on their Instagram page recently. In the picture, Candice looked incredible in a pair of tiny shorts and a cropped top from her brand’s latest collection.

Though the brand started out as a swimwear line, Candice has recently been expanding it to include other eco-lifestyle pieces. In the post from Tropic of C, Candice lounged on a daybed covered with pillows and a mattress in a bold pattern. She appeared to be on an enclosed porch area, and though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, the majority of the shots from Tropic of C’s latest campaign were captured in Jamaica.

Candice rocked the Irie Top, a cropped short-sleeve t-shirt with colorful strips and a figure-hugging fit.The top she wore in the Tropic of C snap was in the “Rasta Stripe” colorway, and the top also comes in a more subtle micro-stripe pattern. It retails for $160 on the Tropic of C website. It has a closed neckline, so no cleavage was on display, but it exposed a few inches of Candice’s toned stomach.

She paired the effortless look with some light-wash, distressed Daisy Dukes that flaunted her incredible legs. She kept the vibe casual by adding a pair of white sneakers as her footwear of choice, and added just a touch of glamour with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Candice’s hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, and her makeup was minimal and natural for the effortless look. She stared straight at the camera with one hand on her thigh and the other on the lounger beside her.

The brand’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning look on the company’s founder, and the post received 623 likes within just 17 minutes.

One fan couldn’t seem to find the words to express his or her feelings on the look, and simply left a comment with a string of heart emoji.

Though the snap showcased plenty of Candice’s toned physique, it isn’t the most revealing look she’s rocked on the brand’s page. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tropic of C shared a smoking hot video in which Candice wore a super skimpy leopard-print bikini bottom and black top combination. The video showcased photographs being taken, and Candice moved through a series of poses as she immersed her legs in the water for a smoking hot vibe.