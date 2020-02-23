Jessica Simpson Slays In A Bold Pink Pantsuit And Sexy Black Top For An Event

Blond bombshell Jessica Simpson is currently on a book tour for her recently released memoir, Open Book, and she’s been thrilling her 5.2 million Instagram followers by sharing looks along the way — and she mixed things up in her latest Instagram update by sharing her ensemble at a recent event. Jessica was the keynote speaker at this year’s Create & Cultivate event, and after sharing a snap of just her ensemble, she also shared a picture with some of the crew at the event.

In the snap, Jessica was flanked by team members who wore matching shoes. The women standing to her left wore bright pink sneakers, and the women standing to her right wore neon yellow sneakers. A rack of clothing was positioned on the left, and there was also a wooden shelf with plenty of plants to add a dash of greenery to the stunning space. The piece de resistance, however, was the illuminated sign with Jessica’s name on the wall behind them.

Jessica was in the middle of it all, wearing a bold ensemble that looked incredible on her. She rocked a tailored pink pantsuit that consisted of a pink blazer with crisp shoulders, and bright pink pants. The pants clung to her toned thighs before transforming into a looser fit over her calves. Though her pantsuit was bold enough on its own, she opted to add another bit of flair by layering a sexy black top underneath. The top had an opaque turtleneck, but then added an extra dose of sex appeal with a fishnet detail over her chest. A hint of cleavage peeked through, and Jessica posed with one hand on her hip and a smile on her face.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in the shot, and the entire team looked like they enjoyed the event.

Jessica’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the update, loving the look she wore for the event. The post racked up over 39,200 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from reality television star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The post also received 275 comments.

One of the women in the picture was Jessica’s mother, Tina, and Jessica commented “Jessica you look amazing! Your mom is so beautiful and young looking!”

“Super women right there!!” another fan added.

“So proud to still be a Jessica Fan!” one follower commented.

Another fan showered her with praise for her recent release, and said “love your new book!!!! Such an amazing writer” followed by a praise hands emoji.

This isn’t the first all-pink ensemble that Jessica has worn on her tour events. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessica channelled Elle Woods in Legally Blonde by wearing a pink fur-trimmed statement coat, and carrying a structured pink bag.