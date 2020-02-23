Steven Spielberg ‘Embarrassed’ At Daughter Mikaela’s Move Into Adult Film Industry, Report Says

Steven Spielberg has some concerns about his daughter’s new career choice, a report claims.

This week, 23-year-old Mikaela Spielberg said in an interview with The Sun that she was embarking on a career as an adult film star and was planning on getting licensed to become an exotic dancer in Nashville. While the initial report indicated that Steven was supportive of his daughter, a new report claims that the legendary film director is worried about the path she is on.

A source close to Steven Spielberg told the New York Post’s Page Six that while it is true that Steven and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, do support their adopted daughter, they are not thrilled with the rush of attention that has come with the announcement of her new career.

“Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world,” said the unnamed family friend.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her. Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

The source added that both Steven and Kate are worried at how Mikaela’s new career in the adult film industry might affect the careers of her other siblings. Jessica Capshaw, Kate’s daughter from a previous marriage, has a more traditional career in Hollywood and has appeared on Grey’s Anatomy since 2005. Mikaela’s older brother, Sawyer, also just made his film debut in the horror movie Honeydew.

Mikaela told The Sun that she decided to get into the adult film industry in part as a way to take control of her own body and career. Mikaela said she grew up very insecure about her body, especially her large chest, and grew tired of being made to feel like she should hate her body.

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she said.

Mikaela did say there were some lines she would not cross, including appearing with another person. The videos she plans to make are solo, Mikaela said. The 23-year-old said that her fiance, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow, was supportive of her career decision.