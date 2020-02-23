‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Stuns Poolside In A Charming Gingham Bikini

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain, who many know as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her one of her recent Instagram updates. In the smoking hot snap, Lauren perched on the edge of a pool with her calves and feet immersed in the water, and a big smile on her face as she soaked in the sunshine.

Lauren often flaunts her sculpted physique in string bikinis, but for this particular snap, she mixed things up with a gingham-printed number. The bikini featured a knotted tie between her ample assets, giving it a bit of a retro vibe. Unique straps stretched over her shoulder, thick at the top and thin where they connected to the cups. She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same blue-and-white gingham pattern. The bottoms had two thick straps that stretched over her hips and accentuated her hourglass physique.

Though Lauren was sitting down, plenty of her toned physique was still on display. She kept the look simple, adding just a pair of sunglasses and nothing else beyond what appeared to be an elastic on one wrist. Her long blond locks tumbled down her shoulder in tousled waves, and she placed one hand in her hair while the other lingered by her hip. The swimsuit top showcased plenty of cleavage, and her hourglass physique was on full display in the pose. Though her seated position meant that fans couldn’t see her sculpted derriere, there was still plenty to admire.

Lauren’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update and within a single day the post racked up over 45,300 likes. It also received 180 comments from er Instagram followers, who showered Lauren with praise in the comment section.

Though many fans speculated that the photo was a throwback, since Lauren is still getting her toned physique back post-baby, one fan commented “did you even have a baby?” and seemed super impressed by her physique.

“That bikini looks great on you, Lauren!” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Omg you look insane! So pretty,” another follower added.

One fan referenced her caption about anticipating the season to come, and said “but is spring ready for you?”

Lauren has been open and honest about her fitness journey after giving birth, bringing her fans along with her on the ride. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren rocked red leggings and a red sports bra paired with a pink tank top for a Valentine’s Day workout. She did the workout with her daughter, Aria Skye, using her adorable baby as a weight in several moves.