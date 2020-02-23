Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Throwback Snaps Of Her And Her Husband’s Wedding On Anniversary

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski took a walk down memory lane on Sunday as she shared a series of adorable throwback photos from her wedding with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 28-year-old Gone Girl actress took to Instagram to share the love she was feeling for her beau with her 25.5 million followers by posting three snaps of the pair together to commemorate being married for two years.

In the photos, Emily and Sebastian, 32, who tied the knot in a courthouse in New York City on February 23, 2018, are seen cozying up to one another and partaking in some serious public display of affection.

The model was wearing her now-famous two-piece suit from Zara in the snaps, which made headlines for not only being highly unconventional but also for retailing at a total of just $200. Emily’s outfit comprised mustard high-waisted, long, flared pants and a matching long-belted jacket. The model finished the eye-catching matrimonial look off with a black wide-brimmed hat that featured a small, black veil made of lace.

The groom looked dashing in a powder-blue button-up top that was tailored to perfection and matching-colored pants. Sebastian, who is an actor and producer, also sported some light-colored Ray-Ban sunglasses indoors, likely to add a touch of boldness to the outfit.

In the first photo, Emily is seen cuddling up to Sebastian from behind and hugging his waist as the groom was smiling widely. The second photo depicts the groom from the back as he is carrying Emily while her hands rested on his shoulders. A handful of friends can be seen behind Emily, showcasing just how intimate the spontaneous nuptial affair was. The couple’s photos were likely snapped by their pals.

In the third shot, the two lovebirds are seen sealing their marriage with a kiss in front of a wooden podium. All of the photos appear to be taken inside the courtroom.

The model stated in the post’s caption that she adores her man more and more with each passing day. The photos were met with instant positivity from hundreds of thousands of fans including celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The post also garnered several hundred comments from fans who wished the couple the best within the first hour of going live.

“Happy Anniversary you two,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations gorgeous,” a second admirer wrote.

“I wish I had this for myself, you guys are so cute,” another fan chimed in.

“My favorite couple,” a fourth user added.

The model’s nontraditional choice of wardrobe for her wedding day is just one of the many daring looks she has sported over the years. Emily has especially been wowing her fans at Fashion Week events lately. Just two nights ago, she was spotted at the Versace show in Milan wearing a plunging red coat-dress that was made especially for the model by the acclaimed fashion house, per The Inquisitr.