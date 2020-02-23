Bang Energy Model Summer Lynn Hart Shows Off Cleavage In Mirror Selfie

American model Summer Lynn Hart took to her Instagram Sunday, February 23, to tease fans with a racy selfie, flaunting her enviable curves. The model posted a photo of herself looking gorgeous as ever while showing off her ample cleavage in a low-cut crop top.

In the saucy pic, Summer was seen wearing a white-and-teal striped crop top that featured a plunging neckline, giving just the right amount of exposure of the blond beauty’s cleavage. She seemingly paired the top with a pair of gray joggers that hugged her curvy frame.

The 23-year-old stunner did not wear any accessories to keep her look simple. She wore a full face of makeup that made her look nothing short of stunning. The application included sculpted brows that framed her face and wore warm-toned eyeshadow that made her eyes pop. Summer applied a coat of mascara, a little bronzer, and added peach blusher on top. She completed her look by adding highlighter to key areas of her face and wore a pink lipgloss.

The fitness model left her blond hair down in smooth waves that cascaded over her shoulders, grazing her decolletage. She looked at her phone’s screen to click a mirror selfie. In the caption, Summer wrote a simple greeting for her followers. She didn’t mention anything about her outfit, nor tagged an exact location where she took the snapshot.

The brand new picture amassed more than 29,000 likes and over 340 comments, which shows that fans totally fell in love with Summer’s new look. Many of her followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her stunning features. While others were short on words and simply dropped a combination of emoji.

“You look beautiful. Thank you for sharing another beautiful photo,” one follower commented on the post, adding a pink heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hello Summer, glad to see you happy. So so pretty! Greetings from Finland!” another admirer wrote.

“You are so, so beautiful, Summer! Lovely hair and body,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Awesome figure honey. I hope you are having a great week ahead,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

According to a recent report by The Inquisitr, Summer posted another sultry snapshot on the popular social media platform that made her fans go wild. In the snap, the model was seen rocking a skimpy gray bodysuit that flaunted her round bottoms and toned backside. The previous photo is a favorite from her thousands of followers as it racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 780 comments.