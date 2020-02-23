Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead, Dixie Crush Singer Dies At 25 After Being Hit By Car

Lindsey Renee Lagestee, the lead singer of the popular country cover band Dixie Crush, has died at 25 after being hit by a car on before a show in Chicago.

The band, which calls itself “the Midwest’s Ultimate Country Party Band” and regularly tours the region, announced her death in a message on Facebook this week.

Lagestee Was Struck By A Car Before Valentine’s Day Show

As ABC 7 in Chicago reported, Lagestee was hit by a car before a show in Chicago on Valentine’s Day. The band was preparing for a concert at the Firewater Saloon in the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood and Lagestee went to her car to retrieve a microphone from the backseat. Police said an elderly driver traveling westbound on 111th Street struck Lagestee. The accident remains under investigation.

The singer was rushed to the nearby Advocate Christ Hospital and listed in serious condition.

The accident took place just hours after the band promoted the show on social media, leaving many fans expressing shock.

Lagestee’s funeral was held Saturday in her native Indiana. Police said the accident that caused her death remained under investigation.

Lagestee Was A Founding Member Of Dixie Crush

Lagestee was one of the founders of Dixie Crush in 2015. The cover band was known for its energetic performances and frequent touring, with the report noting that they played 250 shows over the last five years in venues of all sizes.

In its statement on Facebook announcing Lagestee’s death, Dixie Crush noted that she had a strong stage presence.

“Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1:00am at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song…every performance.”

After her death, many reached out to share condolences and remember the large presence the 25-year-old singer had on stage. The band’s Instagram page turned into a de facto memorial for Lagestee. After announcing her death, the band shared a picture of a floral bouquet sent for her funeral and many fans reached out to show their support.

“So many prayers and condolences to all of her band mates,” one fan shared. “I’m so sorry for your loss. May God bless and comfort you all.”

Lagestee Was An Accomplished Pharmacist

Aside from her work with Dixie Crush, Lagestee was accomplished in the pharmacy field. As her obituary noted, the 25-year-old graduated from Lewis University in Illinois before moving on to Midwestern University, where she graduated with a doctorate in pharmacy. Lagestee had also been published in the field — work that all took place while she was busy on the road with the band.

I miss you my dear friend #lindseylagestee Gone way too soon. You were an outstanding vocalist and a perfect friend. I will always treasure our conversations and hangouts. Love your band Dixie Crush. Miss you so much Lindsey pic.twitter.com/rC7JBLOort — Wooden Box Theater (@WoodenBxTheater) February 23, 2020

Lagestee’s mother told the Chicago Sun Times that Lindsey had just started a new job at PharmScript, a pharmacy in the Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge.

“She knew every drug. She was one of the best,” said her mother, Linda Lagestee. “She has saved so many lives.”