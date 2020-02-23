UFC News: Update On CM Punk’s Current MMA Status

While it’s highly unlikely that CM Punk will ever compete in the UFC again, “The Straight Edge Superstar” still has ties with the promotion. This weekend, reporter Aaron Bronsteter took to Twitter to announce that Punk is still being tested by USADA — which is responsible for drug testing UFC fighters — along with a host of other competitors.

“Recently tested by USADA: CM Punk, TJ Dillashaw, Nick Diaz, Alexander Gustafsson, John Hathaway, Mike Jackson, William Knight. Most samples submitted to USADA in 2020: Diego Sanchez (5), Aleksa Camur, Randy Costa, Grant Dawson, Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley, Rodrigo Vargas (4).”

Punk hasn’t competed in a mixed martial arts fight of any kind since he lost his last UFC match to Mike Jackson in 2018, which added to his poor record in the company. As documented by MMA Junkie, UFC president Dana White said that he’ll never compete in a UFC octagon again. However, the latest update suggests that the pro wrestler is keeping his options open for the time being, just like last year.

Punk’s UFC career was shrouded in controversy, as some critics believed he didn’t earn his spot. Before joining the company, he had no mixed martial arts experience, but he did make a name for himself as a pro wrestler and he is friends with White.

While Punk’s career in the octagon remains uncertain at the time of this writing, the former WWE World Champion is also affiliated with UFC through the Cage Fury Fighting Championships promotion, which airs its events on the company’s Fight Pass streaming service. He might not be fighting, but he remains thoroughly invested in the sport.

Punk has found his calling as a sports commentator and analyst in recent years. In addition to his MMA work, he’s also a pundit for WWE Backstage, which sees him comment on company storylines and matches. His return to wrestling in November shocked the world, and most fans are hopeful that he’ll return to the squared circle down the line.

While Punk hasn’t ruled out a wrestling return, he has stated on numerous occasions that he’s open to more fights in the octagon as well. However, he has also been realistic about his chances of that happening again, and appears to have accepted the fact that he might not have a future in UFC. Of course, UFC isn’t the only outlet for MMA out there, so he could end up somewhere else in the future.