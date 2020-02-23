Kaley Cuoco And Sister Briana Share A Silly Instagram Snap From Their Night Out

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who many know from her role on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, recently took to Instagram to share a sweet update with her 5.8 million Instagram followers. The post featured Kaley and her sister, Briana Cuoco, looking chic as they enjoyed a girls’ night on the town.

Kaley didn’t include much context on what the duo was doing, but a street was visible in the background with an awning that said “The Carlyle.” They appeared to be having a blast, based on the images.

Both sisters opted for a classic look, wearing all black. On the left, Kaley rocked a black coat and pants, along with some black boots that gave the outfit an edgy vibe. Her blond locks glowed against the dark ensemble, and she had a big smile on her face.

Briana posed slightly in front of her sister, with her head tossed back and a massive smile on her face. Her locks were the polar opposite of Kaley’s, as she rocked dark brunette hair in a shorter, shaggy style.

In addition, Briana’s ensemble was a bit edgier than her sister’s, as she paired her black trousers with a cropped black leather jacket. A small quilted clutch provided the finishing touch.

Kaley’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sisterly update, and the post racked up over 168,100 likes within just 13 hours. Many of her eager Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snap, and the post received 321 comments in total.

Though Briana doesn’t have as many followers as her sister, she shared a few snaps from the evening as well, providing a bit more context. It turns out the pair was out on the town in New York City.

One fan commented on one particular portion of Kaley’s shot, and said, “that smile melts me always.”

“Absolutely beautiful and flawless as always!!” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji and heart emoji.

“Great pic!! Looks like double-trouble,” one follower added.

“Good to see both of you back together havin fun,” another said.

While Kaley has plenty of fans who eagerly follow her page for any updates, including editions of her “Cup of Cuoco” chats, she’s not immune to being star-struck from time to time. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Kaley shared a series of Instagram stories that showed off her reaction to a bit of news — that actress Jennifer Aniston follows her on Instagram. Kaley had a touching reaction to the information, and in one of her videos commented, “I don’t think this Friday could get any better.”