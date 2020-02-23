‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Wyatt Takes Sally In His Arms

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of February 24 shows that while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) may think that she has no one to turn to during the last days of her life, some special people will put her first. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will make an incredible sacrifice so that Sally’s final weeks will be memorable.

The heart-wrenching soap opera spoilers video shows a broken Sally telling someone, “My life is almost over.” Since she won’t let Wyatt know the truth because she doesn’t want his pity, it seems as if she may be talking to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Katie may try to encourage her not to give up so easily but Sally has no reason to even try carrying on as if everything is normal.

Wyatt & Flo’s Pact

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Flo’s compassionate nature will rule her head when she makes a rather strange suggestion to Wyatt.

“You need to be there for her Wyatt,” Flo will urge Wyatt.

Flo will then suggest that Wyatt be there for Sally as she battles her terminal disease. Not only will she tell him that he may comfort his ex-girlfriend, but they will take a time-out on their relationship so that Wyatt will do what he must to make Sally happy.

“We can’t make her well but you can make her happy.”

Flo is prepared to sacrifice her own happiness, for the time being, so that Sally may have a taste of a life with Wyatt.

Wyatt Takes Sally In His Arms

The Inquisitr reports that Wyatt will ask Sally to be his wife. He knows that Sally was devastated when he pulled out of their engagement to go back to Flo. Wyatt wants to make Sally’s dreams come true by asking her to marry him again. But first he will need to make sure if she doesn’t hate him after everything that he has done to her.

“I want to focus on now. You standing here and me just desperately wanting to hold you.”

Wyatt then takes Sally into his arms and holds her close. Sally starts to cry as she believes that Wyatt has come back to her out of his own free will. She really needed to be in someone’s arms as she tries to come to terms with her death.

“You don’t know how much I needed this,” Sally tearfully tells Wyatt.